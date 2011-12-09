TOKYO Dec 9 Japanese financial
authorities are set to take punitive action against a Citigroup
unit, accusing its employees of trying to influence a
short-term interest rate benchmark, three sources familiar with
the matter said on Friday.
The move would be with a new headache for the U.S. financial
giant, with sources also saying last week that it is under
scrutiny for a separate matter.
The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission will ask
the Financial Services Agency to pursue penalties and an
announcement about the recommendation could come later in day,
the sources said.
Citigroup Global Markets Japan employees lobbied other banks
to offer higher or lower rates to move the Tokyo interbank
offered rate, or Tibor, to their advantage, said the
sources, who are not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.
The bankers in question joined Citi about two years ago from
other foreign investment banks . They were either fired
or left Citi after the firm found out about their conduct last
year, the sources said.
A Citigroup spokeswoman declined to comment.
Sources said last week the FSA may also seek penalties
against Citibank Japan Ltd, saying the unit failed to properly
explain risks involved with its financial products.