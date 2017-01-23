BRIEF-India's Rural Electrification Corp looking to raise $300-$450 mln via green dlr bonds around end-June
May 30 India's Rural Electrification Corp Director of Finance A. K. Agarwal
WASHINGTON Jan 23 The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said on Monday it had fined subsidiaries of Citigroup $28.8 million for giving "the runaround to borrowers" on mortgage servicing, by keeping borrowers in the dark about options to avoid foreclosure or making it difficult for them to apply for relief.
CitiMortgage will pay an estimated $17 million to compensate wronged consumers, as well as a civil penalty of $3 million, the CFPB said. CitiFinancial Services will refund approximately $4.4 million to consumers, and pay a civil penalty of $4.4 million.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chris Reese)
May 30 India's Rural Electrification Corp Director of Finance A. K. Agarwal
MOSCOW, May 30 Russian bank JUGRA is expected to receive a $500 million capital boost after its key shareholder converts its subordinated deposits into the bank's capital, the mid-sized lender said.