Labourers stand at the National Stadium, one of the venues for the New Delhi Commonwealth Games August 24, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Citigroup says midcap construction sector still faces "headwinds," citing "slower decision making, high rates and execution delays."

Bank recommends investors wait for better macro, asset sales or deleveraging "to get constructive."

Citigroup downgrades IVRCL to "sell" to "buy" and cut its target price to 45 rupees from 48 rupees, citing lower margins, increased interest costs, and funding requirements.

However, Citi upgrades NCC to "buy" from "sell" while maintaining its target price at 53 rupees, saying the recent share price correction reflects "most" of the risks facing the company.

Shares in IVRCL are down 0.5 percent to 51.70 rupees, while NCC shares are up 1.6 percent at 40.50 rupees.