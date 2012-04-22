(Adds detail)
DUBAI, April 22 Citigroup Inc has
appointed Nadeem Lodhi as chief executive officer for its
Pakistan business and the U.S. banking giant plans to focus more
on corporate banking in the country, two sources aware of the
matter said.
Lodhi, who joins Citi from Dubai-based private equity firm
Abraaj Capital, will mainly focus on growing the bank's
corporate and investment banking business. At Abraaj, he managed
the firm's business in sub-Saharan Africa.
A spokesman for Citi in Dubai declined to comment. And
Abraaj spokesperson was not immediately avaiolable for comment.
Citi established its presence in Pakistan in 1961 and
operates in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi. The bank lead-managed
the last three consecutive international sovereign bond issues.
The bank, which has 11 branches in Pakistan, is also looking
at consolidating its business across the country, one of th
sources said.
"The bank is considering various options for its retail
business in Pakistan and may consolidate branches into six from
the current 11," the source said.
A potential exit of Citi's retail banking in Pakistan
follows HSBC's announcement earlier this month that it plans to
sell its retail operations in the country.
(Reporting By Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Dinesh Nair)