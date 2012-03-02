Citigroup Chairman Richard Parsons waits for an address by President Barack Obama about the global financial crisis, at Federal Hall in New York September 14, 2009. REUTERS/Jeff Zelevansky

Richard Parsons will step down as chairman of Citigroup Inc (C.N) at its annual meeting in April and is to be succeeded by Michael O'Neill, the former chief executive of Bank of Hawaii Corp (BOH.N), Citigroup said on Friday.

Two other board members are also leaving. The moves will leave Citi under the leadership of directors and top executives who came to the company after it suffered losses in the financial crisis that required government bailouts.

Parsons, 63, joined the board 16 years ago and became chairman in 2009.

"Given the strong position that Citi is in today, I have concluded that the time has come for me to take my leave," Parsons said in a statement.

Vikram Pandit, who became chief executive in the financial crisis, will remain in that job. "Under Vikram Pandit's leadership, Citi has made remarkable progress. It has emerged from the financial crisis a well-capitalized institution with a clear strategy," Parsons said.

The two other members who will leave are Alain J.P. Belda, a managing director of investment firm Warburg Pincus LLC, and Timothy C. Collins of Ripplewood Holdings. Belda has been on the board since 1997 and Collins since 2009.

The board intends to name O'Neill chairman as part of a pre-existing succession plan, the statement said.

(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)