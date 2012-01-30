Tel Aviv bourse to remove hurdles for new members
JERUSALEM, June 11 The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange said on Sunday it is making it easier for financial groups to become bourse members in its latest bid to improve trading volumes.
Jan 29 Citigroup's chairman, Richard Parsons, is considering giving up the position to focus on other interests, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the situation.
According to the report, Parsons, 63, is expected to decide by early March whether he will continue in the role. Regardless of his decision, the company is expected to keep the posts of chairman and chief executive separate, the Journal said.
Citi officials could not be immediately reached for comment.
Parsons was named chairman of the bank in 2009 when the bank was reeling from the financial crisis. He has been a director at Citigroup since 1996.
Parsons previously served as chief executive and chairman at Time Warner, where he stabilized the company after its disastrous merger with America Online.
JERUSALEM, June 11 The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange said on Sunday it is making it easier for financial groups to become bourse members in its latest bid to improve trading volumes.
DUBAI/DOHA June 11 Qatar is ready to listen to the concerns of Gulf Arab states that have cut diplomatic and economic ties, Kuwait said on Sunday as it tried to mediate a solution to the worst regional crisis in years.