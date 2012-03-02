March 2 Richard Parsons will step down as
chairman of Citigroup Inc at its annual meeting in April
and is to be succeeded by Michael O'Neill, the former chief
executive of Bank of Hawaii Corp, Citigroup said on
Friday.
Two other board members are also leaving. The moves will
leave Citi under the leadership of directors and top executives
who came to the company after it suffered losses in the
financial crisis that required government bailouts.
Parsons, 63, joined the board 16 years ago and became
chairman in 2009.
"Given the strong position that Citi is in today, I have
concluded that the time has come for me to take my leave,"
Parsons said in a statement.
Vikram Pandit, who became chief executive in the financial
crisis, will remain in that job. "Under Vikram Pandit's
leadership, Citi has made remarkable progress. It has emerged
from the financial crisis a well-capitalized institution with a
clear strategy," Parsons said.
The two other members who will leave are Alain J.P. Belda, a
managing director of investment firm Warburg Pincus LLC, and
Timothy C. Collins of Ripplewood Holdings. Belda has been on the
board since 1997 and Collins since 2009.
The board intends to name O'Neill chairman as part of a
pre-existing succession plan, the statement said.