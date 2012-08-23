BRIEF-Consus Commercial Property appoints Stanley William Bronisz as new CEO
STANLEY WILLIAM BRONISZ BECOMES NEW CEO
NEW YORK Aug 23 Citi Private Bank will redeem $500 million from hedge fund manager John Paulson's flagship Advantage funds, according to a person familiar with the decision.
Citi put the Paulson hedge funds on a watch list earlier in 2012.
Armel Leslie, a spokesman for Paulson & Co, declined to comment on the withdrawal.
Citi announced the decision to pull capital from Paulson's Advantage funds, which have been struggling to produce gains so far this year, on conference call on Thursday morning, according to the source.
Paulson's Advantage Plus fund, the more leveraged version of the Advantage fund, lost roughly 50 percent in 2011 and has extended its poor performance so far this year.
For May 2017, property contracted sales amounted to HK$6,001 million