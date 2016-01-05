PRAGUE Jan 5 The Czech central bank has
approved the sale of Citibank's Czech retail business to
Raiffeisenbank, Raiffeisenbank said on Tuesday.
Terms of the deal, signed in September, have not been
disclosed. The deal had already been approved by the Czech
anti-monopoly office.
Citi said at the time the financial terms were "not
material" to the bank, adding it was focused on expanding its
services to Czech companies, banks and public sector clients.
Raiffeisen is the fifth-biggest bank in the central European
country, a market that has helped profits at western banks
thanks to surviving the global financial crisis without any
large losses.
Raiffeisen said the deal would take effect on Feb 29.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka)