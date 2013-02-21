Indian factory growth slows to three-month low in May as new orders soften
Indian factory growth cooled in May as new orders expanded at a more modest pace, but manufacturers were able to raise prices slightly, according to a private survey.
Reuters Market Eye - Citigroup resumes coverage of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd(SUN.NS) with a "buy" rating and a target price of 970 rupees.
Citi says Sun Pharma "stands out" in the sector due a "superior" business mix, with around 80 percent of its revenue coming from the United States and India, and growing fast in the rest of the world.
The investment bank also notes Sun's "excellent" track record on financial metrics, and expects growth to stay "strong" and premium valuations to sustain.
Sun shares were down 0.3 percent as of 3.26 pm, outperforming a 1.5 percent fall in the Nifty.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
ST PETERSBURG, Russia India's SREI Infrastructure Finance hopes to sign a $500 million joint venture this week with Russian state lender VEB to finance exports of equipment to India, managing director Hemant Kanoria said on Thursday.