By Davide Barbuscia
DUBAI, April 25 Citigroup has obtained a
licence to conduct capital markets business in Saudi Arabia, a
move that will allow the U.S. bank to return to the kingdom to
offer banking services after an absence of almost 13 years.
The business, which will be branded Citigroup Saudi Arabia,
will provide a full range of investment banking services
including debt and equity capital markets operations, according
to a Citi statement.
The licence comes as the Gulf country seeks to diversify its
funding resources away from oil revenues under its National
Transformation Plan.
"Saudi Arabia has embarked on a profound economic
transformation journey and we are excited and committed to
contributing to this endeavour," said Jim Cowles, Citi’s CEO for
Europe Middle East and Africa
Citi, which had formally applied for a licence, is not the
only international bank seeking to expand in Saudi Arabia.
Global lenders such as Credit Suisse are also exploring
the possibility of obtaining banking licences as a number of
investment opportunities open up in the kingdom.
The most notable is the government's plan to list up to 5
percent of oil giant Saudi Aramco (IPO-ARMO.SE) in an initial
public share offering that could raise as much as $100 billion.
Citi exited Saudi Arabia in 2004, when it sold a 20 percent
stake in Samba Financial Group. In 2015, it obtained
permission from the Saudi regulator to invest directly in the
country's stock market.
On April 17, the bank appointed Carmen Haddad as head of the
bank's Saudi Arabia business, with the mandate to lead the
bank's strategy and business development in the kingdom.
There are over a dozen licensed foreign bank branches in
Saudi Arabia, including Deutsche Bank , BNP Paribas
, JPMorgan Chase and Industrial and Commercial
Bank of China, according to the Saudi central bank's
website.
