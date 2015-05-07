LONDON May 7 U.S. bank Citigroup is
targeting market-share gains in equities in 2015, its European
head of equities told Reuters, pointing to fresh technology
investment and new hires as financial-market trading picks up.
The comments echo a more optimistic stance from trading
desks at global investment banks after a bumper quarter boosted
by the European Central Bank's announcement of a bond-buying
scheme to spur growth.
"We are not pulling back in equities -- quite the opposite,"
Tim Gately said in an interview. "We continuously invest in
technology, have made a number of senior hires and expect to
grow our market and wallet share in 2015."
First-quarter equities revenue grew at double-digit
percentage rates for a number of U.S. banks including Morgan
Stanley and J.P.Morgan, though Citi bucked the
trend with a one-percent decline in the quarter.
Trading conditions for the industry are set to stay
positive, said Gately, thanks to near-zero yields in much of the
bond market that made equities more attractive to investors.
"The first quarter was not just a blip (for the industry),"
he said.
Citi management said in the fourth quarter it would "take
actions" to turn around its underperforming EMEA equities
franchise. Last month the bank announced it had hired Murray
Roos as its new London-based global head of sales for equities
and prime finance.
