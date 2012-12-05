BRIEF-China Sports Industry's shares to resume trade on June 5
* Says its shares to resume trading on June 5 after getting authorities' approval for share transfer deal
ISTANBUL Dec 5 Citigroup is evaluating options for the sale of its retail banking business in Turkey and will focus on corporate and commercial banking in the country going forward, its Turkish unit said on Wednesday.
"As part of its global strategy ... Citi has started to evaluate options for the sale of its retail banking operations in Turkey," Citigroup Turkey said in a statement.
June 4 Mosul Bank For Development And Investment :