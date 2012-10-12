A man stands in a building under construction in Mumbai March 20, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Citigroup upgrades Unitech (UNTE.NS) to 'buy' from 'neutral' and raises its target price to 38 rupees from 27 rupees.

Upgrades comes after Unitech and partner Telenor (TEL.OL) dissolve telecom joint venture Uninor, reaching a settlement on their longstanding dispute.

The removal of the overhang makes Unitech an "attractive risk-reward" stock, while valuations are also compelling, Citigroup says in a note dated on Friday.

Unitech is seeing steady sales and new launches, while execution is showing signs of improvement, Citigroup argues.

However, bringing debt levels further will be key, the bank adds. Unitech shares up 0.2 percent as of 12:06 p.m.