A Citibank sign on a bank branch in midtown Manhattan, New York, November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Files

DALLAS Directors of Citigroup Inc (C.N) lost an advisory vote of shareholders on the company's executive compensation plan, the bank's corporate secretary said at the annual meeting on Tuesday, citing preliminary vote totals.

Only 45 percent of shareholders endorsed the plan, said Michael Helfer, general counsel and corporate secretary.

Richard Parsons, chairman of the board, called the outcome "a serious matter" and said directors would meet with shareholder representatives to discuss their objections.

The advisory vote was required by a rule of the Securities and Exchange commission to provide shareholder views of compensation for executive officers.

Glass Lewis & Co, a research firm which advises institutional investors on corporate proxy issues, had recommended voting against the compensation plan. Competing firm ISS Advisory Services had recommended siding with the board and endorsing pay plan.

(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)