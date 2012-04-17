(Corrects to show that ISS recommended voting against the pay
plan)
* Only 45 pct of shareholders for compensation plan
* Chairman Parsons calls outcome "serious matter"
* 'Say on Pay' referendum required by SEC rule
By David Henry
DALLAS, April 17 Citigroup Inc
shareholders gave a vote of no confidence to the bank's
executive compensation plan on Tuesday, dealing a surprise
embarrassment to Chief Executive Vikram Pandit.
Only 45 percent of shareholders endorsed the pay plan in an
advisory vote required under the Dodd-Frank law, Michael Helfer,
general counsel and corporate secretary, said at Citi's annual
meeting, citing preliminary vote totals.
Citigroup's failed "say on pay" measure is the latest signal
that shareholders are turning up the pressure on top executives
who have failed to deliver improved performance. Goldman Sachs
Group Inc struck a compromise with shareholder activists
last month to avoid a similar showdown over board leadership at
its annual meeting.
On Monday, Citigroup posted a 2 percent decline in net
income for the first quarter from a year earlier, reflecting the
bank's difficulties as it works to boost profits in a sluggish
global economy. Still, Citigroup shares, up over 33 percent so
far this year, were up 3.5 percent at $35.18 in afternoon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Richard Parsons, chairman of the board, called the outcome
"a serious matter" and said directors would meet shareholder
representatives to discuss their objections.
The Citigroup vote tally surprised some analysts who follow
corporate governance issues.
"I would think that, given the amount of public and
regulatory attention that Citigroup has had for the last four
years, that they would not be in a position to go to a meeting
and have a negative investor vote," said Beth Young, senior
research associate for GMI Ratings in New York.
ISS, a research firm that advises institutional investors on
corporate proxy issues, recommended siding against the board and
voting no on the 2011 pay plan. Glass Lewis & Co, another
governance advisory firm, recommended voting against the
compensation plan.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York and Ross Kerber in
Boston; editing by David Gregorio, Aaron Pressman and Andre
Grenon)