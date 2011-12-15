EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
Dec 16 Japan's Financial Services Agency (FSA) will order Citibank Japan Ltd on Friday to suspend retail sales of its financial products for one month, for failing to adequately inform customers about risk, the Nikkei reported.
In another setback, Citigroup Global Markets Japan Inc will be dealt a partial suspension as a consequence of attempts by a former employee to rig a key interest rate benchmark, the business daily reported.
The violations at the two Citigroup units came to light during examinations by the FSA and the Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission, the paper said.
Authorities said both units lacked the internal controls to prevent the violations and Citibank Japan, in particular, has failed to learn the lessons from its two previous suspensions, the Nikkei reported.
In response, Citigroup plans to replace Citibank Japan President Darren Buckley and other senior executives at the Japanese unit, the paper said without quoting sources.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has