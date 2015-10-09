PRAGUE Oct 9 The Czech anti-monopoly office has
approved Raiffeisenbank's acquisition of Citibank's
retail banking and credit card businesses in the Czech
Republic, the watchdog said on Friday.
Terms of the deal, signed in September, have not been
disclosed. Citi said at the time the financial terms were "not
material" to the bank, adding it was focused on expanding its
services to Czech companies, banks and public sector clients.
Raiffeisen is the fifth-biggest bank in the central European
country, a market that has helped profits at western banks after
coming out of the global financial crisis relatively unscathed.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Kevin Liffey)