Jan 10 Citibank Japan Ltd will promote Vice Chairman Masatsugu Nagato to chairman on Tuesday, Japanese business daily The Nikkei said.

A 63-year-old Tokyo native, Nagato joined the Japanese unit of Citigroup Inc in June last year after a brief stint at Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd as an executive vice president, the paper said.

The move comes shortly after Japan's financial watchdog, the Financial Services Agency, ordered Citibank Japan to suspend retail sales of financial products for a month.