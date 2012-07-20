(Adds background)

* CITIC Sec has made "concrete progress" in CLSA deal-source

* CITIC Sec said in March it planned to buy all of CLSA

* Chinese brokerages accelerate overseas expansion

By Samuel Shen and Vikram Subhedar

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, July 20 CITIC Securities Co and French bank Credit Agricole will announce concrete progress later on Friday relating to the sale of Credit Agricole's CLSA unit to China's biggest listed brokerage, two people with knowledge of the plan said.

CITIC Securities said in March that it was in talks to buy the entire stake in CLSA. A source said the two sides would soon publish statements on the "concrete progress".

The CLSA deal underscores CITIC Securities' ambition to become a global player. The Chinese brokerage had planned to buy into U.S. investment bank Bear Stearns during the global financial crisis but later canceled the deal.

Chinese investment banks including CITIC Securities, China International Capital Corp (CICC) and Haitong Securities Co are stepping up expansion abroad as growth in the domestic market slows while China's growing international clout creates opportunities overseas.

For Credit Agricole, selling CLSA is part of the French bank's efforts to refocus on its domestic French retail business and cut back on riskier investment banking and complex financial products.

CITIC Securities had originally wanted to buy a 19.9 percent stake in both CLSA and Credit Agricole's Cheuvreux brokerage unit, but the two firms adopted a new strategy in March, under which the Cheuvreux transaction was dropped.

CITIC Securities could not be reached immediately for comment. Credit Agricole declined to comment. (Additional reporting by Christian Plumb and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Jon Loades-Carter)