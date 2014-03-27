BRIEF-Guoyuan Securities says FY 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will pay 3 yuan per 10 shares to shareholders and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares, as FY 2016 dividend payment
March 27 China Citic Bank Corp Ltd
* Says 2013 net profit up 26.2 percent y/y at 39.18 billion yuan ($6.31 billion)
* Says sees deposits rising by about 14 percent in 2014 versus 17.58 percent in 2013
* Says it plans to pay cash 2 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment