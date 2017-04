Oct 29 China Citic Bank Corp Ltd

* Says 9-month net profit at 32.3 billion yuan (5.29 billion US dollar), up 4.6 percent y/y

* Says plans to raise up to 11.92 billion yuan in private placement of shares

* Says China National Tobacco Corp to subscribe to the private placement shares

