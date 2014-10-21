RPT-UPDATE 2-China's shadow banking rebounds in March, household loans surge despite curbs
* March new monthly loans less than expected, down from February
Oct 21 China Citic Bank Corp Ltd
* Says appointment of Zhu Jialin as deputy head of the bank gets regulatory approval
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/122k8Xu
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* March new monthly loans less than expected, down from February
* Other major bondholders expected to greenlight proposal (Adds background, Daewoo sale plan)