By Donny Kwok
HONG KONG, March 14 China Overseas Land &
Investment is buying the residential real estate
business of conglomerate CITIC for 31 billion yuan
($4.8 billion) as the state-owned property developer moves to
secure land amid their rising prices.
China Overseas Land is paying for the deal by issuing
HK$29.7 billion ($3.8 billion) worth of new shares while the
remainder would be paid by transferring 6.15 billion yuan worth
of property portfolios to CITIC, the developer said in a
securities filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Monday.
The deal, which is subject to shareholder and regulatory
approval, will free up CITIC to focus on commercial property,
the conglomerate said. After its completion, CITIC will become
China Overseas Land's second-largest shareholder with about a 10
percent stake.
Chinese real estate developers are acquiring more land
outside of auctions by purchasing from other companies and
through redevelopment as escalating land costs crimp profit
margins.
Standard & Poor's warned last week that competition for land
in top-tier cities could intensify, eroding developers' profit
margins.
"If it proceeds, the deal would allow COLI (China Overseas
Land) to replenish its land bank apart from public auctions
where land prices are rising sharply - hence addressing
investors' concern about COLI's growth outlook," Morgan Stanley
wrote in a research note.
CITIC Chairman Chang Zhenming said in a statement the deal
will enable the company to focus on commercial real estate,
particularly large integrated projects. CITIC said it expected
to record an HK$9-11 billion gain from the disposal.
As part of the deal, China Overseas Land is issuing 1.095
billion new shares at HK$27.13 apiece, representing a 5.36
percent premium over the stock's previous closing price.
Senior Chinese officials raised alarm over the country's
overheated housing market during an annual parliament meeting in
Beijing last week, throwing the spotlight on a potential bubble
forming in parts of the property market.
China Vanke Co , the country's largest
property developer, said in its earnings conference that high
prices have spread to outskirts of first-tier cities.
Rattled by a rapid rise in home prices in cities such as
Shenzhen and Shanghai, land minister Jiang Daming said China
will announce measures to boost land supply.
Shares of CITIC were down 2.6 percent on Monday, while
shares of China Overseas Land were up 1.8 percent. The benchmark
Hang Seng Index was up 1.2 percent.
($1 = 6.4940 Chinese yuan renminbi)
($1 = 7.7585 Hong Kong dollars)
