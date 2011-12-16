HONG KONG Dec 16 China's top brokerage CITIC Securities said regulatory approvals for its $374 million deal to buy Credit Agricole's stakes in brokerage brands CLSA and Cheuvreux would likely take longer than it previously expected.

In a statement on Friday, it said it expected the deals would be completed in early 2012 instead of by the end of this year.

Its unit CITIC Securities International Co Ltd agreed in June to buy a 19.9 percent stake in each of the two companies from Credit Agricole, France's third-biggest listed bank.

"As the approval processes in certain jurisdictions require further time to be completed, it is currently estimated that completion of the relevant regulatory approval process will be extended to early 2012," CITIC securities said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The company said it will issue an announcement on completion of the acquisition.