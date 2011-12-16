HONG KONG Dec 16 China's top brokerage
CITIC Securities said regulatory approvals
for its $374 million deal to buy Credit Agricole's
stakes in brokerage brands CLSA and Cheuvreux would likely take
longer than it previously expected.
In a statement on Friday, it said it expected the deals
would be completed in early 2012 instead of by the end of this
year.
Its unit CITIC Securities International Co Ltd agreed in
June to buy a 19.9 percent stake in each of the two companies
from Credit Agricole, France's third-biggest listed bank.
"As the approval processes in certain jurisdictions require
further time to be completed, it is currently estimated that
completion of the relevant regulatory approval process will be
extended to early 2012," CITIC securities said in a filing to
the Hong Kong stock exchange.
The company said it will issue an announcement on completion
of the acquisition.
(Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by David Holmes)