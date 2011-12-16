PARIS Dec 16 CITIC Securities , China's top brokerage, said regulatory approval for its $374 million deal to buy French bank Credit Agricole's stakes in brokerage brands CLSA and Cheuvreux would likely take longer than expected.

CITIC said on Friday the deals should now be completed in early 2012, instead of by the end of this year.

Its CITIC Securities International Co Ltd unit agreed in June to buy a 19.9 percent stake in each of the two firms from Credit Agricole, France's third-biggest listed bank.

Credit Agricole was not available to comment. The bank struck the deal with CITIC as part of a broad strategic overhaul under new management to focus on retail banking and cut back on riskier investment banking.

Although Credit Agricole would be open to letting the Chinese broker eventually raise its stake, according to a source familiar with management's thinking, the bank would not want to lose majority control of at least 50 percent. (Reporting By Lionel Laurent; Editing by Dan Lalor)