Australia shares higher tracking Wall St, NZ set for weekly gains
June 2 Australian shares were broadly higher on Friday and on track for a second straight week of gains as Wall Street celebrated upbeat economic data.
HONG KONG Jan 13 China's Citic Telecom International and Citic Pacific have agreed to buy a 79 percent stake in a Macau telecom company from U.K.-based Cable & Wireless Communications and Portugal Telecom for $1.16 billion, the Chinese companies said in a statement on Sunday.
Citic Telecom already owns a 20 percent stake in Companhia de Telecomunicações de Macau SARL (CTM), Macau's leading telecoms company.
June 2 Australian shares were broadly higher on Friday and on track for a second straight week of gains as Wall Street celebrated upbeat economic data.
BEIJING, June 2 China's Sinopec and German chemicals giant BASF on Thursday said they would nearly double production of food preservative propionic acid at a site in east China's Nanjing.