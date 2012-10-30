SHANGHAI Oct 30 CITIC Securities Co , China's biggest listed brokerage, posted an 87 percent rise in quarterly earnings amid signs of bottoming out in the stock market.

Net profit during the July-September period came to 671.6 million yuan, compared with 369 million yuan a year earlier, it said in an exchange filing on Tuesday, without elaborating.

The company was expected to post a profit of 540 million yuan based on its monthly earnings disclosures.

Chinese brokerages are suffering from a sluggish stock market that has hurt trading commissions and investment returns as well as investment banking incomes.

But signs are emerging that the market may be nearing a bottom. The CSI300 index of top Chinese companies fell 7 percent during the third quarter, compared with a 15 percent drop a year earlier.

CITIC Securities has stepped up overseas expansion to broaden revenue streams and cut its reliance on the domestic market. The company bought a 20 percent stake in French bank Credit Agricole's CLSA brokerage unit earlier this year, and aims to buy the rest of the shares for full control.

Haitong Securities Co, China's second-biggest listed brokerage, reported a 17 percent drop in quarterly profit. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Mark Potter)