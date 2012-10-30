SHANGHAI Oct 30 CITIC Securities Co
, China's biggest listed brokerage, posted
an 87 percent rise in quarterly earnings amid signs of bottoming
out in the stock market.
Net profit during the July-September period came to 671.6
million yuan, compared with 369 million yuan a year earlier, it
said in an exchange filing on Tuesday, without elaborating.
The company was expected to post a profit of 540 million
yuan based on its monthly earnings disclosures.
Chinese brokerages are suffering from a sluggish stock
market that has hurt trading commissions and investment returns
as well as investment banking incomes.
But signs are emerging that the market may be nearing a
bottom. The CSI300 index of top Chinese companies fell
7 percent during the third quarter, compared with a 15 percent
drop a year earlier.
CITIC Securities has stepped up overseas expansion to
broaden revenue streams and cut its reliance on the domestic
market. The company bought a 20 percent stake in French bank
Credit Agricole's CLSA brokerage unit earlier this
year, and aims to buy the rest of the shares for full control.
Haitong Securities Co, China's second-biggest listed
brokerage, reported a 17 percent drop in quarterly profit.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Mark
Potter)