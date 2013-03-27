HONG KONG, March 27 CITIC Securities
, China's biggest brokerage, posted a 66 percent drop
in profit for 2012, its first decline since 2008, due to a
sluggish stock market that reduced trading commissions and
investment banking income.
Earnings fell to 4.24 billion yuan ($682.7 million) from
12.58 billion yuan a year earlier. In January, CITIC had warned
of a 66 percent slump in profit by comparison with 2011, when
profits also got a boost from a one-off investment gain.
CITIC will step up its asset management and derivative
businesses as part of efforts to diversify away from its
traditional investment banking and stock broking, sources have
said, as Chairman Wang Dongming remodels the Beijing-based firm
after Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs.
($1 = 6.2110 Chinese yuan)
