BRIEF-Ooredoo Oman appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
* Appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer Source: (http://bit.ly/2py3dN1) Further company coverage: )
May 23 CITIC Guoan Information Industry Co Ltd :
* Says its network unit signed DVB+OTT business cooperation agreement with a Changsha-based radio and television broadband network company for cable TV system associated OTT value-added business
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/PlEuxb
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer Source: (http://bit.ly/2py3dN1) Further company coverage: )
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 2,193.84 times amount on offer