HONG KONG, June 28 China CITIC Bank said on
Wednesday it has agreed to provide a 20 billion yuan ($2.9
billion) credit line to China's and the world's largest
aluminium producer, Hongqiao Group, for the next two
years.
CITIC Bank, in a statement to journalists, said in addition
to the "comprehensive" credit line, Hongqiao would integrate a
range of CITIC's other services including cash management,
supply chain finance, investment banking, and international
trade.
Trading in Hongqiao Group's Hong Kong shares were halted in
March after research firm Emerson Analytics published a report
alleging the company underreported its costs.
In a report dated Feb. 28, Emerson Analytics said Hongqiao
had hidden 21.6 billion yuan ($3.14 billion) in costs through
under-reporting over the years and estimated that its
profitability is less than half of what it claims.
The company's shares fell as much as 8 percent the following
day and were subsequently halted upon Hongqiao's request. It was
the third such report to take aim at Hongqiao after an anonymous
websites also published negative claims about the company in
November and December.
Hongqiao has rejected all the allegations as groundless and
misleading and said in April it would seek legal remedy against
Emerson for alleged defamation.
Ernst & Young, the company's auditor, subsequently resigned
over a disagreement with the management regarding whether the
company should conduct an internal investigation into the
various allegations.
The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) this month asked
the company to address issues raised by E&Y, publish all its
outstanding financial results, and to clarify the allegations
raised by the Emerson report.
The company said it was taking "appropriate steps" to
fulfill the conditions.
(Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Nick Macfie)