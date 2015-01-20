(Refiles to new USN)
HONG KONG Jan 20 Japanese trading house Itochu
Corp and Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Group (CP) will
jointly invest a total of HK$80.3 billion ($10.36 billion) in
China's Citic Group , the companies said in a Hong
Kong stock exchange filing on Tuesday.
The companies will also enter into a strategic partnership,
the filing said.
Citic, China's oldest and biggest financial conglomerate,
has been trying to broaden its investor base.
It completed a restructuring in August by injecting about
$36 billion worth of assets into a Hong Kong-listed unit, part
of Chinese President Xi Jinping's reforms to state-owned
enterprises.
($1 = 7.7524 Hong Kong dollars)
