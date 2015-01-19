TOKYO Jan 20 Japanese trading house Itochu Corp
and Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Group (CP) are
hammering out final details to jointly invest about 1 trillion
yen ($8.5 billion) in China's Citic Group, the Nikkei business
daily reported on Tuesday.
Itochu and CP Group plan to contribute evenly to the
investment in the Chinese conglomerate, together taking a
roughly 20 percent stake, the Japanese newspaper reported,
without saying where it got the information.
An Itochu spokesman said the company was checking the
report.
In December, a person familiar with the matter had told
Reuters that CITIC Ltd was in early talks with
companies including Itochu and CP Group about a large share
placement.
($1 = 117.6800 yen)
