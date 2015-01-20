* Itochu and CP Group to take 20 pct stake in Citic
* Itochu investment is biggest ever by a Japan co into China
* Citic's shares up 1.5 pct, Itochu's down 2.5 pct
(Adds dateline, company's comments, details on deal)
By Ritsuko Ando and Lawrence White
TOKYO/HONG KONG, Jan 20 Japanese trading house
Itochu Corp and Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Group (CP)
said on Tuesday that they plan to jointly invest $10 billion in
Citic Ltd, part of China's oldest and biggest
conglomerate.
Itochu and CP Group plan to take a joint stake of 20 percent
in Citic Ltd, increasing their exposure to the world's
second-biggest economy even as it slows from the blistering
growth of the past decade.
The deal fits with Citic's mission to broaden its investor
base into the private sector as part of Chinese President Xi
Jinping's reforms to state-owned enterprises.
"Not only have we brought in private investors, but they are
attractive global conglomerates who will extend our reach,"
Citic chairman Chang Zhenming said in a statement.
Citic Ltd completed a restructuring in August by injecting
about $36 billion worth of assets into a Hong Kong-listed unit
as part of this reform programme.
Itochu's investment will be the biggest ever made by a
Japanese company into China, and the company emphasised its
close relationship with the country that has often had fraught
political ties with Tokyo.
China designated Itochu as a "friendly" trading house in
1972, while CP Group also has long track record in the country.
CP Group was the first multinational to invest in China's
agri-business industry in 1979, helping it modernise the
country's farm sector. The conglomerate is controlled by one of
Thailand's richest men, Dhanin Chearavanont, and its investments
in China over the years have ranged from agriculture and retail
to finance.
BOLD BET
While deals between Chinese and Japanese companies have
become more frequent in recent years, Thomson Reuters data show
that most have been small. The 55 Japanese acquisitions in China
last year were worth a total of around $772 million.
The investment is also the biggest ever by Itochu, which has
been trying to expand its business interests beyond resources,
an area where it spent heavily during the global commodities
boom through the early 2010s.
Before the Citic Ltd deal, Itochu's biggest investment was a
156.9 billion yen purchase of two units of U.S. vegetable and
fruit producer Dole Foods in 2013.
"By the 2017 financial year, it's quite possible we'll have
secured a position as Japan's top non-resource trading house and
perhaps even have within our sights the top spot in the
industry,"Itochu President Masahiro Okafuji told a news
conference.
The deal will take place in two stages, with Itochu and CP
Group agreeing to buy nearly 2.5 billion shares in Citic Ltd for
HK$34.4 billion in April this year, and a further 3.3 billion
shares for HK$45.9 billion in October.
Some analysts said the investment, which will likely require
borrowing from banks, appeared risky for Itochu considering its
market capitalisation was only slightly over 2 trillion yen.
"From a concentration risk perspective, it appears to be
high risk," said Nomura Securities analyst Yasuhiro Narita.
"While Citic is a conglomerate, it deals with areas such as
real estate and raw materials development which are facing
deteriorating conditions, we need to note the possibility of
future losses," he added.
Itochu's Okafuji, asked about such risks, said the
investment was long-term but that it could eventually sell its
stake for a profit if needed.
Itochu's shares fell 2.5 percent to 1,207 yen after the
announcement, while Citic Ltd shares were up 1.5 percent.
Nomura said it advised Itochu on the deal while Citic was
advised by its in-house investment bank Citic Securities. CP
Group did not hire an outside advisor.
($1 = 117.6800 yen)
($1 = 7.7525 Hong Kong dollars)
(Additional reporting by Yuka Obayashi in Tokyo and Khettiya
Jittapong in Bangkok; Editing by Stephen Coates and Rachel
Armstrong)