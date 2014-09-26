* Australian court grants interim injunction against Mineralogy

By Lincoln Feast and James Regan

SYDNEY, Sept 26 An Australian court has blocked Mineralogy, the resources company of mining magnate and Australian politician Clive Palmer, from terminating the mining rights of China's CITIC at the Sino Iron Project, ramping up a bitter dispute between the two companies.

The $9.6 billion project in Western Australia, China's biggest overseas mining investment, has been a huge headache for Beijing after starting exports more than three years behind schedule and nearly four times over budget.

CITIC paid $415 million to Mineralogy to acquire the rights to the project and agreed to pay royalties once production started, but the two companies have been locked in a series of court battles over hundreds of millions of dollars in royalties.

The Western Australia state Supreme Court on Friday granted an interim injunction restraining Mineralogy terminating its mining agreement with CITIC. The injunction is in place until a second hearing scheduled for Dec. 18.

An earlier statement from Mineralogy said that it had served a termination notice on CITIC on Sept. 12, giving the Chinese company 21 days' notice of the termination of its mining rights at the project.

CITIC, previously called CITIC Pacific before absorbing its state-owned parent CITIC Group's assets this year, said it was surprised that Mineralogy took such action before the court ruled on the injunction.

"Mineralogy has been restrained by the court or has undertaken to the court not to rely on several default and termination notices on three separate occasions over the past two years," CITIC said in a statement.

Palmer, who holds the balance of power in the Australian parliament's upper house, stoked controversy last month when he described the Chinese government as "bastards" who shoot their own people when asked about his dispute with CITIC. He later apologised.

