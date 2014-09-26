* Australian court grants interim injunction against
Mineralogy
* Second hearing scheduled for Dec. 18
* Companies have been locked in court battles over royalties
(Recasts with court injunction against Mineralogy)
By Lincoln Feast and James Regan
SYDNEY, Sept 26 An Australian court has blocked
Mineralogy, the resources company of mining magnate and
Australian politician Clive Palmer, from terminating the mining
rights of China's CITIC at the Sino Iron Project,
ramping up a bitter dispute between the two companies.
The $9.6 billion project in Western Australia, China's
biggest overseas mining investment, has been a huge headache for
Beijing after starting exports more than three years behind
schedule and nearly four times over budget.
CITIC paid $415 million to Mineralogy to acquire the rights
to the project and agreed to pay royalties once production
started, but the two companies have been locked in a series of
court battles over hundreds of millions of dollars in royalties.
The Western Australia state Supreme Court on Friday granted
an interim injunction restraining Mineralogy terminating its
mining agreement with CITIC. The injunction is in place until a
second hearing scheduled for Dec. 18.
An earlier statement from Mineralogy said that it had
served a termination notice on CITIC on Sept. 12, giving the
Chinese company 21 days' notice of the termination of its mining
rights at the project.
CITIC, previously called CITIC Pacific before absorbing its
state-owned parent CITIC Group's assets this year, said it was
surprised that Mineralogy took such action before the court
ruled on the injunction.
"Mineralogy has been restrained by the court or has
undertaken to the court not to rely on several default and
termination notices on three separate occasions over the past
two years," CITIC said in a statement.
Palmer, who holds the balance of power in the Australian
parliament's upper house, stoked controversy last month when he
described the Chinese government as "bastards" who shoot their
own people when asked about his dispute with CITIC. He later
apologised.
(Editing by David Goodman)