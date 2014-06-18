(Correcting amount in headline and first paragraph to $690
million from $3.8 billion)
HONG KONG, June 17 Och-Ziff Capital Management
Group LLC and Chow Tai Fook Nominee Ltd are among a list
of 10 new investors who have agreed to buy a combined HK$5.35
billion ($690 million) stake in CITIC Pacific Ltd, the
Chinese state-owned conglomerate said in a stock exchange filing
on Tuesday.
The introduction of new investors would increase CITIC
Pacific's free float to 19 percent, the statement added.
Earlier this month, CITIC Pacific's minority shareholders
approved a landmark deal to acquire $36 billion of assets from
its state-owned parent CITIC Group, China's biggest and oldest
financial conglomerate.
The stock and cash deal had lowered CITIC Pacific's free
float below what was required under Hong Kong rules, but the
company secured a special exemption.
Other investors to buy stakes in CITIC Pacific are Mount
Emei Investment, Oceanwide International, Youngor (Hong Kong)
Industrial Co Ltd, Baylite Co, East Crimson Holdings,
Trendfield, China Export & Credit Insurance Corp and Sinochem
Hong Kong.
($1 = 7.7515 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Matt Driskill)