* CITIC Group to sell main operating arm to CITIC Pacific
unit
* CITIC Pacific to issue shares at 6.5 pct premium to
Monday's closing price
* Combined group valued at about $42 bln
(Adds details of CITIC Pacific deal, CITIC Group's history,
listed subsidiaries)
HONG KONG, March 26 Chinese state-owned
conglomerate CITIC Group Corp plans to list its main
operating arm in Hong Kong by reversing into its CITIC Pacific
subsidiary in a deal valuing the combined listed group
at $42 billion.
Steel-to-property conglomerate CITIC Pacific, which is
listed in Hong Kong, will purchase 100 percent of CITIC Ltd, the
conglomerate's main operating arm, using a combination of new
shares and cash, it said in a securities filing on Wednesday.
CITIC Pacific will issue an undisclosed number of shares at
a price of HK$13.48 each, equivalent to a 6.5 percent premium to
its Monday close of HK$12.66, subject to a definitive agreement.
CITIC Ltd had total equity of about 225 billion yuan ($36.3
billion) at the end of 2013. Together with CITIC Pacific's
equity valued at $5.96 billion, the combined listed group would
be worth $42.3 billion, making it the biggest backdoor listing
ever in Hong Kong.
CITIC Group's move to Hong Kong is the most significant step
taken by a central government-controlled enterprise in the
current campaign to further restructure its state-owned
companies.
CITIC Pacific said that once the acquisition is complete it
"will be a stronger company through a much enlarged
shareholders' equity, broader range of businesses and deeper
managerial skills. These will enhance its competitiveness
and ability to capture the economic growth opportunities in
China."
CITIC's businesses in China range from real estate, to
banking, securities, infrastructure, energy, natural resources
and engineering, among others, and made a net profit of 34
billion yuan in 2013, the filing said.
Shares of CITIC Pacific have been suspended since Monday at
the request of the company pending an announcement, the company
said in a regulatory filing at the time. The shares will resume
trading on Thursday.
CITIC Group, China's biggest and oldest financial
conglomerate, had been planning a Hong Kong initial public
offering back in 2011. In December that year it completed a
restructuring of its holdings ahead of a planned listing. At the
time, the share offering was valued at more than $10 billion.
CITIC Group is China's flagship investment company,
established in 1979 at the direction of leader Deng Xiaoping. It
was set up by Rong Yiren, one of the few industrialists to stay
behind in the mainland after the 1949 revolution.
Caixin magazine, citing an unnamed source with knowledge of
the situation, said on its website the listing "has already been
given a pass" by the China Securities Regulatory Commission.
CITIC Securities International, the group's Hong Kong-based
brokerage and investment banking unit, will act as
financial adviser on the deal, Thomson Reuters publication IFR
reported.
CITIC has stakes in numerous listed companies, including
CITIC Pacific, CITIC Securities , CITIC
Guoan Information, and CITIC Heavy.
It also has a stake in China CITIC Bank
, which has a market value of $31.8 billion.
Over the last 20 years, China has gradually introduced
private investment and Western-style management to its state
firms and turned the country's biggest government conglomerates
into stock market-listed shareholdings.
Beijing's state-owned enterprises (SOEs) owned 378
subsidiaries trading on global stock markets by the end of 2012.
Provincial and local government firms had listed another 681
companies by the end of last year.
Critics say the sheer size and market dominance of big state
firms creates a drag on the economy through vast opportunities
for waste and corruption. State-owned companies enjoy privileged
access to low-cost credit and draw more than 35 percent of total
bank loans.
($1 = 6.2024 Chinese Yuan)