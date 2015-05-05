MELBOURNE May 5 CITIC Ltd is
considering appealing a court decision to dismiss a lawsuit it
brought against Australian billionaire Clive Palmer over the use
of funds that were meant for operating the Chinese firm's iron
ore port.
The case is one strand in a bitter legal fight centred on
royalties CITIC owes Palmer's company Mineralogy on the
loss-making $10 billion Sino Iron project in Western Australia,
China's biggest overseas mining investment.
CITIC had alleged Palmer used A$12 million ($9.4 million)
the company had put into a fund for operating its Cape Preston
iron ore port to help pay for his political campaign in 2013.
Justice David Jackson in the Supreme Court of Queenland
ruled against CITIC on Monday, saying that funds CITIC had put
into a bank account for port operations were not held in trust
by Mineralogy for CITIC.
"We will carefully study the decision, which turns on the
technical legal question of whether contributions to the
Administrative Fund were held on trust or not," a CITIC
spokesman said.
Palmer hailed the court win.
"The Chairman of Citic Limited owes me an apology for
questioning my integrity and creating false impressions in the
Australian community following the dismissal of the claim and
allegations which have been proven to have no merit," Palmer
said in a statement.
The judge said a "curious feature of the case" was that
Mineralogy repaid CITIC A$12.167 million in January.
Jackson also found that Palmer knew that payments made from
the fund to his companies Cosmo and Media Circus were "not an
authorised payment" under his agreement with CITIC.
"Our view remains that the use of this money to bankroll Mr
Palmer's political ambitions and other business interests was
inappropriate and unauthorised," CITIC's spokesman said.
CITIC bought the rights to the Sino Iron project from Palmer
in 2006 and began shipping iron ore in December 2013, three
years behind schedule and nearly four times over budget. It aims
to reach full capacity of 24 million tonnes a year in late 2016.
($1 = 1.2758 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)