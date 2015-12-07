(Corrects figure in paragraph 2 to $48 million from A$48
million)
SYDNEY/MELBOURNE Dec 4 Officials in Australia's
Queensland state are prepared to step in to help protect jobs at
a nickel refinery if needed, but called on its owner, mining
magnate and politician Clive Palmer, to be open about the
refinery's financial position.
Concerns resurfaced this week about the future of the
Queensland Nickel refinery when a lawyer acting for Palmer
sought an advance $48 million payment in an unrelated dispute,
saying the matter needed to he heard that week.
The case against estranged iron ore partner, China's CITIC
Ltd, over any advanced payment of royalties due on the
Sino Iron project will now be heard on Monday.
Queensland Nickel, bought by Palmer from BHP Billiton
in 2009, is one of the country's biggest
refineries with a capacity of 35,000 tonnes a year.
A slump in the nickel price from just over $13 a
pound in early 2011 to $4.73 a pound amid a mounting supply glut
has put pressure on many producers of the metal, used to make
stainless steel.
Queensland state's treasurer said he had met with Queensland
Nickel but declined to say what exactly was discussed, except to
say the commodities slump was hurting the whole resources
sector, including Queensland Nickel.
"We'll work with affected stakeholders where required to
support jobs and employment in the region," Treasurer Curtis
Pitt said in a statement after meeting with the mayor of
Townsville and politicians from the region.
Queensland Nickel operates in Yabulu, near Townsville, whose
mayor has raised concern about the fate of the plant which she
says accounts for more than 3,600 direct and indirect jobs and
A$1.3 billion in activity for the city.
"I left the meeting reassured that the government has been
looking at what it can and can't do in the way of assistance
should the refinery face closure," Mayor Jenny Hill said in a
statement after talks with the treasurer on Thursday.
"But it was made very clear that the company must be open
and up front about its financial position before government
assistance can occur," she said.
Queensland Nickel and Palmer did not respond to phone calls
and emails seeking comment.
Concerns first surfaced in October about Queensland Nickel
when Palmer met with the state government, but he denied seeking
a loan.
"I understand Queensland Nickel is debt free and has net
assets of over A$1.9 billion," he said in a written statement at
the time.
A union official said there was no sign of imminent closure
of the Yabulu plant.
"As far as we know, it's business as usual," Steve Pierce, a
district vice president of the Construction, Forestry, Mining
and Energy Union told Reuters.
