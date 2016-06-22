* Itochu to invest with CITIC as resource prices stabilize
-Itochu spokesman
* Companies may jointly invest 100 bln yen ($946 mln) or
more per project -Nikkei report
(Adds Itochu comment, background)
HONG KONG, June 22 Chinese oilfield operator
CITIC Resources Holdings Ltd will join with Japan's
Itochu Corp to invest in oil and gas projects, as
rising oil prices this year are spurring investments in
exploration and production assets.
With oil prices climbing about 35 percent this
year and benchmark U.S. gas prices gaining nearly 20
percent, buying activity is increasing.
U.S. oil producer QEP Resources Inc said on Tuesday
it would spend $600 million to buy acreage in the Permian Basin
of Texas. Japan's Tokyo Gas Co also said on Tuesday it
bought a 25 percent stake in an Eagle Ford shale gas formation.
The move deepens the relationship between Itochu and CITIC
Resources' parent company CITIC Ltd, part of China's
oldest and biggest conglomerate. Itochu and Thailand's Charoen
Pokphand Group said last year they will jointly invest $10
billion in CITIC Ltd.
The two firms will collaborate on identifying, acquiring and
investing in oil and gas exploration and production assets and
projects, the Hong Kong-listed firm said in a statement. It gave
no further details.
According to a Nikkei report on Tuesday, Itochu and CITIC
Resources are considering acquiring stakes in low-risk projects
with the companies jointly investing 100 billon yen ($946
million) or more per project.
Neither company would confirm the Nikkei figure.
"We want to look into oil and gas deals together as there
are promising assets on sale and natural resource prices have
apparently stopped falling and have been stabilized," an Itochu
spokesman said.
Japanese trading houses like Itochu had written off more
than 1 trillion yen ($9.6 billion) mostly in energy and metal
assets in the financial year through March 2016 because of the
slump in oil prices that started in 2014 until January this
year.
Itochu President Masahiro Okafuji said in May that the
Japanese trading firm was willing to buy natural resource
assets, taking advantage of the lower prices.
Okafuji also said Itochu wanted to invest in natural
resources with CITIC as the Chinese company has better access to
those deals.
Analysts expected a wave of mergers in the energy sector
after prices starting falling. But, beyond Royal Dutch Shell's
take over of Britain's BG Group for $53 billion, large
take overs have not occurred.
Most energy companies were keen to slash costs and weather
the storm rather than spend cash on expensive expansions, while
those with capital have been waiting for the market to bottom
out before committing to take-overs, the analysts said.
($1 = 104.4900 yen)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Additional reporting by Yuka Obayashi
in TOKYO and Henning Gloystein in BEIJING; Editing by Aaron
Sheldrick and Christian Schmollinger)