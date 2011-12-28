BEIJING Dec 28 China's state-backed financial conglomerate CITIC Group has completed its restructuring, it said, paving the way for an expected initial public offering.

China's State Council, or its cabinet, has approved the restructuring, CITIC said in a statement late on Tuesday. The new company, named CITIC Limited, has a registered capital of 128 billion yuan ($20.24 billion).

A source within CITIC Group told Reuters late on Tuesday that the move is a "step forward" to the company's plans for a listing.

Last year, media reports said CITIC was seeking a possible listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

CITIC controls a number of companies, including China's leading brokerage house CITIC Securities Co. , Citic Resources Holdings Ltd., Citic Pacific Ltd. and midsized lender China Citic Bank Corp. .

($1 = 6.3226 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom, Writing by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Kazunori Takada)