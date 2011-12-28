* Firm has completed restructuring aimed at IPO

* Planning over-$10 bln HK IPO - media reports (Adds detail)

By Sui-Lee Wee and Kazunori Takada

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Dec 28 CITIC Group , China's biggest and oldest financial conglomerate, is a step closer to a possible Hong Kong listing of more than $10 billion after completing restructuring aimed at preparing for an initial public offering.

The firm said in a statement late on Tuesday that China's State Council or cabinet had approved the structuring, which involved a realignment of its businesses, and that the new company, CITIC Ltd, would have registered capital of 128 billion yuan ($20.24 billion).

A source at CITIC Group told Reuters that the move was a "step forward" for the company's plans for a listing.

Media reports have said CITIC is seeking a listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange, a deal expected to raise more than $10 billion.

The planned IPO could clash with the fundraising plans of several other Chinese banks and insurance companies, many of which need to replenish capital to fund strong growth.

But an IPO by CITIC will be a much sought after deal among underwriters.

"This is the 800-pound gorilla," said a source who has worked on several Hong Kong IPOs.

"This has been a big deal in the background for a while and mooted as next year's business," added the source, who was not authorised to speak to the media.

CITIC Group Chairman Chang Zhenming was quoted as saying in March that there was no specific IPO timetable, and it would depend on whether the group was eligible for listing after restructuring.

GIANT

Headquartered in Beijing, the conglomerate was founded in 1979 by former Chinese Vice-President Rong Yiren with the aim of attracting and utilising foreign capital, introducing advanced technologies, and adopting international operation and management practices.

It controls 44 companies, including China's leading brokerage house CITIC Securities Co Ltd , Citic Resources Holdings Ltd, Citic Pacific Ltd and mid-sized lender China Citic Bank Corp Ltd .

Its overseas holdings include an oil exploration and production operation in Canada and a coal mining business in Australia.

With total assets of 2.54 trillion yuan at the end of last year, CITIC Group is the country's biggest financial conglomerate, followed by Everbright Group, which manages 1.6 trillion yuan in total assets.

CITIC Securities in September raised a less-than-expected $1.7 billion in a Hong Kong listing amid weak investor demand for new offerings and global market turbulence.

On Wednesday, its Hong kong-listed shares were trading at HK$12.80, below the HK$13.30 IPO price.

Bankers expect CITIC Group to predominately use Chinese underwriters for the deal, with CITIC Securities expected to take the lead role.

Citic Securities was the sole global coordinator for its offering, with banks including BOC International, CCB International, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Credit Agricole's CLSA unit helping to underwrite the deal. ($1 = 6.3226 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Beijing newsroom, Samuel Shen in SHANGHAI and Denny Thomas in HONG KONG; Editing by Chris Lewis)