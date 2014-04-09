BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
April 9 Citic Securities Co Ltd
* Says it and two units post a combined net profit of 200.6 million yuan ($32.37 million) in March
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/wac48v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1968 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter