BRIEF-Emerald Leisures approves increase in authorized share capital of co
* Says approved increase in authorized share capital of company
May 26 CITIC Securities Co Ltd :
* Says it issued the forth tranche of short-term financing notes worth 3 billion yuan for 2016 on May 25
* Says notes are each with par value of 100 yuan, a term of 91 days and an coupon rate of 2.83 percent
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/QUkEHh
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says approved increase in authorized share capital of company
BAKU, May 17 Azeri state fund SOFAZ said on Wednesday it would continue to finance all projects including the Southern Gas Corridor, and would not sell any assets to cover its $1 billion investment in troubled lender International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA).