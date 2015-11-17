(Adds details on candidates, meeting)
SHANGHAI Nov 17 Citic Securities,
one of China's largest brokerages, is planning to select a new
chairman, the company said on Tuesday, and its largest
shareholder has nominated Zhang Youjun, an executive at the
parent firm, as a candidate for the post.
In a statement, Citic Securities said the new chairman would
be chosen at a shareholders meeting, but did not specify a date.
It said current chairman Wang Dongming would not be a
candidate due to his age, but will continue to hold the post of
chairman until his successor is selected.
Zhang, the only named candidate so far, is assistant to the
general manager of Citic Group Corporation, the ultimate parent
company of Citic Securities as well as that of its largest
shareholder, Citic Corporation Ltd.
Citic, along with several other Chinese brokerages, has been
the subject of investigations by regulators following the stock
market plunge earlier this year.
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Miral Fahmy)