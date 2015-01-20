SHANGHAI Jan 20 China's biggest brokerage CITIC
Securities Co Ltd has denied engaging in
insider trading after media reports asked why its biggest
shareholder CITIC Limited had sold shares in the broker before a
regulatory ban last week.
In a statement late on Monday which it said was issued in
response to unspecified media reports, CITIC Securities said
that CITIC Limited was "acting in the normal course of business"
when it sold shares in the broker and had only heard about the
regulatory action at the same time as the public.
On Friday, the China Securities Regulatory Commission barred
CITIC Securities, Haitong Securities Co Ltd
and Guotai Junan Securities, from opening new accounts for three
months amidst an investigation into their adherence to margin
trading rules.
The ban caused shares in CITIC Securities to fall by the
maximum 10 percent limit in Shanghai on Monday.
CITIC Limited did not respond to repeated calls seeking
comment. Over the weekend, local media said CITIC Limited had
sold shares in CITIC Securities from Jan. 13 to Jan. 16 because
it may have known that the securities regulator was about to ban
the broker from opening new margin trading accounts.
CITIC Securities has said it had violated rules in its
margin trading business and pledged to correct its mistakes.
(Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Miral Fahmy)