SHANGHAI, July 19 CITIC Securities Co Ltd , China's biggest brokerage, posted a 6-percent fall in its first half net profit due to market volatility and the suspension of the local initial public offering market, the company said in a preliminary earnings report on Friday.

The net profit stood at 2.11 billion yuan ($343.58 million)for the January-June period, down from 2.25 billon yuan a year ago, it said. ($1 = 6.1413 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Kazunori Takada)