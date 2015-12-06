HONG KONG Dec 6 CITIC Securities Co Ltd
is not able to contact two of its top executives,
China's biggest brokerage said on Sunday, following media
reports that they had been asked by authorities to assist in an
investigation.
CITIC said in a Hong Kong exchange filing it could not reach
two of its most senior investment bankers, Jun Chen and Jianlin
Yan. Chinese business publication Caixin said on Friday the pair
had been detained, although it was not clear whether they were
subjects of an investigation or merely being asked to assist
with it.
CITIC Securities is among Chinese brokerages facing
investigation by the country's securities regulator for
suspected rule breaches.
Some employees of CITIC Securities have returned to work
after assisting with unspecified government investigations, the
company said in the filing.
Chen is head of CITIC's investment banking division,
according to the company website, while Yan runs investment
banking at the company's overseas unit CITIC Securities
International.
Several high-profile brokerage executives have been
investigated in mainland China as authorities looked for answers
to explain a slump of more than 40 percent in stocks between
June and August that they blamed in part on "malicious
short-selling".
Executives at CITIC Securities have been investigated for
insider trading and leaking information.
Last month, CITIC said it was choosing a new chairman and
incumbent Wang Dongming could not take part because of his age.
However, the Financial Times reported that Wang had been forced
out because of the scandal, citing people familiar with the
matter.
Authorities have revealed little about the specific reasons
for the probes, but sources have told Reuters they believed some
of the investigations involved suspicions of insider trading
relating to trades by China's "national team" - the big
brokerages and fund managers dragooned into buying stocks as
part of unprecedented measures to prop up the market.
(Reporting By Lawrence White in Hong Kong and Meng Meng and
Benjamin Kang Lim in Beijing; Editing by Digby Lidstone)