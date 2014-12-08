SYDNEY Dec 9 CLSA, owned by Citic Securities Co
Ltd, has appointed former Macquarie Group
banker Andrew Low to head its international investment banking
arm as the Hong Kong-based brokerage and investment firm looks
to expand across Asia.
Low will be based in Hong Kong and report to CLSA Chairman
and CEO Jonathan Slone.
"In Andrew, we will have at the helm one of Asia's most
experienced and respected investment bankers to expand our
offering, drive revenue and extend the footprint," Slone said in
a statement.
Low was the chief operating officer of Macquarie Capital
Advisers until 2010 after which he moved on to set up his own
boutique corporate finance firm.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Stephen Coates)