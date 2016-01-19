SHANGHAI Jan 19 Citic Securities,
one of China's largest brokerages, has elected as its new
chairman a senior executive of its ultimate parent Citic Group,
the company said on Tuesday.
The move comes after a number of high-level Citic Securities
employees came under investigation in a government crackdown on
insider dealing, including Cheng Boming, the brokerage's general
manager and executive director since 2012.
Zhang Youjun, 50, currently assistant to the general manager
at Citic Group, will replace current chairman of the brokerage
Wang Dongming, the company said in a statement to the Shanghai
stock exchange.
In November, Citic said Wang would not stay in his position
because of his age.
Zhang joined Citic Securities in 1995, the year it was
established, before stints at Changsheng Fund Management and
China Securities. He moved to Citic Group at the end of 2011.
Wang has served as chairman since 2011, as well as holding
senior positions at other Citic-connected firms such as Citic
International Financial and Citic Capital.
After stocks plunged last year around mid-June, Beijing has
taken an increasingly tough line on any trading behaviour that
it suspects of upping volatility, investigating journalists,
social media users and regulators.
In August, four senior executives at Citic Securities
confessed to insider dealing, state media said, while in
November the brokerage said is was not able to contact two of
its top investment banking executives.
Some of China's brokerages have reported that their
preliminary net profit growth for 2015 more than doubled from
the previous year, demonstrating they were able to negotiate the
months-long stock market turmoil.
(Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Mark Potter)